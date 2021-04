Sunday Night Eats in Condesa

If you're looking for a quick bite between stops on a bar or club crawl in Colonia Condesa, El Tizoncito might just be the spot, especially on a Sunday. Many restaurants in Mexico City close early on Sundays, but El Tizoncito's Condesa branch is open until 11:00 pm.Stop by for tacos al pastor (which they claim to have invented) or one of their soups or a pozole.