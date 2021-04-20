Where are you going?
El Tizoncito

Av. Tamaulipas 122, Condesa, 06140 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5286 7321
Sunday Night Eats in Condesa Mexico City Mexico

Sun - Sat 12pm - 3:30am

If you're looking for a quick bite between stops on a bar or club crawl in Colonia Condesa, El Tizoncito might just be the spot, especially on a Sunday. Many restaurants in Mexico City close early on Sundays, but El Tizoncito's Condesa branch is open until 11:00 pm.

Stop by for tacos al pastor (which they claim to have invented) or one of their soups or a pozole.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
