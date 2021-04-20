Where are you going?
Eastern Market

Eastern Market, Detroit, MI, USA
Website
The Breadbasket of Detroit Detroit Michigan United States

The Breadbasket of Detroit

The eat-fresh, know-your-farmer trend that's sweeping the United States hasn't skipped over Detroit. But lest you think Eastern Market is just like the pokey farmer's markets cropping up all over the country, know this: Eastern Market is an entire neighborhood with a goal no less grand than becoming the food district for Detroit, and doing it in a way that retains the neighborhood's intrinsic funkiness. There's produce aplenty at the Saturday and Tuesday farmer's markets, but if you miss one of those days, you're in luck: The neighborhood is stocked with butchers, bakers, fishmongers, and everything else you'd need to prepare for your next city picnic.

By Jessica S. , AFAR Contributor

