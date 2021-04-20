Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Drafts Burger Bar

3000 Canyons Resort Dr, Park City, UT 84098, USA
Website
| +1 435-655-2270
Hearty Portions for the Big Game Park City Utah United States

More info

Thur - Mon 11am - 10pm

Hearty Portions for the Big Game

Drafts is only just over a year old, but already a locals' favorite. Right on the plaza at Westgate Park City Resort, it's a popular après-ski spot. The food portions are humongous; their appetizers like the "tachos" (like nachos, only with tater tots underneath the melted smoked mozzarella, bacon, tomato and scallion) is football-player-filling; and they offer unique food pairings to top both burgers and pizzas (one pizza has a fried egg on top). With 20 beers on tap and 30 bottled choices, you won't go thirsty at halftime.
By Kristen Gould Case , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points