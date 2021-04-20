Drafts Burger Bar

Hearty Portions for the Big Game
Drafts is only just over a year old, but already a locals' favorite. Right on the plaza at Westgate Park City Resort, it's a popular après-ski spot. The food portions are humongous; their appetizers like the "tachos" (like nachos, only with tater tots underneath the melted smoked mozzarella, bacon, tomato and scallion) is football-player-filling; and they offer unique food pairings to top both burgers and pizzas (one pizza has a fried egg on top). With 20 beers on tap and 30 bottled choices, you won't go thirsty at halftime.