Modernist Cool in Santa Fe

Santa Fe isn't the city's most central district—in fact, it feels isolated from the heart of the action—but plenty of travelers end up here on business, as many corporations have their Mexican flagship office in his business zone. If you're among them, the design-centric Distrito Capital is an excellent alternative to some of the chain hotels in the neighborhood. Distrito Capital, one of the hotels of popular Mexican hoteliers Grupo Habita, embodies modern, minimalist cool, with sleek black and white rooms that feature oversized light fixtures and Malin + Goetz toiletries. There is an on-site restaurant and a terrace featuring both a lap pool and a fireplace.