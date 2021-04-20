Distrito Capital
Distrito CapitalThe 2009 opening of Distrito Capital-one of several properties in Mexico City owned by boutique hotel trendsetters Grupo Habita-was a welcome event in the business-oriented neighborhood of Santa Fe. Though the area has a number of hotels, Distrito Capital both literally and figuratively towers above them all. Occupying a skyscraper, the minimalist property features sleek, quiet rooms, some of which have soaking tubs. While the color palette is predominantly black and white, large windows let in plenty of natural light, and oversize light fixtures cast a soft glow. The open-air pool and lounge, both found on the lobby level, are excellent places to unwind.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Modernist Cool in Santa Fe
Santa Fe isn't the city's most central district—in fact, it feels isolated from the heart of the action—but plenty of travelers end up here on business, as many corporations have their Mexican flagship office in his business zone. If you're among them, the design-centric Distrito Capital is an excellent alternative to some of the chain hotels in the neighborhood. Distrito Capital, one of the hotels of popular Mexican hoteliers Grupo Habita, embodies modern, minimalist cool, with sleek black and white rooms that feature oversized light fixtures and Malin + Goetz toiletries. There is an on-site restaurant and a terrace featuring both a lap pool and a fireplace.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Rooftop Drinks in Santa Fe
Should you find yourself in the neighborhood of Santa Fe, the rooftop terrace of the hotel Distrito Capital is certainly not a bad place to enjoy a nightcap. Whether you're overnighting in the ultra-mod rooms or just visiting from another hotel in the area, you're guaranteed a good view. The open-air restaurant-bar looks out onto the hotel's pool and to the hills beyond. On cool nights, heat lamps and a small fire pit will keep you warm.