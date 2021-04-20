Danubius Hotel Gellért
An Art Nouveau hotel on the western (Buda) side of the River Danube, just below Géllert Hill, Danubius Hotel Gellért first opened its doors in 1918, and quickly became one of the city’s most popular places to stay, attracting international royalty and a fair number of U.S. presidents. Today, the hotel’s biggest draw is the Géllert Spa, a sprawling complex comprised of multiple hot-spring baths along with steam rooms, saunas, and an outdoor wave pool that dates to 1927. The 234 rooms are large and elegant, with classical furnishings that echo the stately historical atmosphere of the common areas. Dine under crystal chandeliers at Panoráma restaurant, and don’t miss the huge stained-glass pictorial windows and wrought-iron banisters that ornament the main staircase.