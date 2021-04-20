Mount Lavinia Hotel
2C, Templers Place, Mt. Lavinia,, Colombo, Sri Lanka
| +94 112 717 552
Railway Hotels: Mount Lavinia Hotel, Sri LankaThis colonial artifact overlooks the turquoise Indian Ocean and the Coast Line train that runs along it. Sights from the ocean-view rooms stretch to the city of Colombo, 20 minutes away. Trainspotters should request a room at the hotel’s north end to score a balcony with views of the ocean and the tracks. From $105, 94/(0) 11-271-1711, mountlaviniahotel.lk
about 5 years ago
Ask for a room in the unrenovated part of the hotel
Ask to stay in the older part of the hotel that has yet to be renovated, the old wooden French door windows to the balcony overlooking the sea and the train are beautiful, unlike the modern part of the hotel.