Train Station in Hatton Sri Lanka Hatton, Sri Lanka

Get a Lift Train travel in Sri Lanka is like stepping back in time - old locomotives, old tracks, and slow service. But it's the best way to really see the middle of the country.



Some stations like this one in Hatton are really busy - and you have to be prepared to push your way on board. But the locals love to talk to you on the train and will make you feel welcome - even if it is tight circumstances.