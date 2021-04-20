Where are you going?
Sithuvili Hand Crafted Goods

Cheena Kotuwa, Galle 80000, Sri Lanka
Sithuvili is a fantastic place to shop for traditional hand crafted Sri Lankan masks, among other goodies. Being that masks are one of the only things I collect on the road, it was a great place to explore.

Part of the fun of finding Sithuvili is exploring the old Galle Fort itself. The old cobbled streets, colonial homes, and imposing churches make for an atmospheric experience.

Sithuvili is situated around the corner from the beautiful Galle Fort Printers Hotel.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

