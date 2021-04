Convivium Ristorante & Pizza, Milan

Every city has an eatery that’s a mainstay for shoppers, and in Milan , it’s the tony Brera neighborhood restaurant Convivium. House specialties include complimentary rosemary flatbread, four-cheese pizza, and sea salt−encrusted sea bass for two.Via Ponte Vetero 21, 39/02-8646-3708.