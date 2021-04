I've visited the Hotel Condesa DF many times over the years. The contemporary hotel sits within an early twentieth-century building in the heart of Condesa, one of Mexico City 's coolest neighborhoods at the moment. Its lush atrium is filled with plants and an interesting mix of guests and locals who, during the day, stretch their breakfasts and lunches out as long as they can. In the late afternoons and evenings, the action moves up to the rooftop with its views of the colonia Condesa and Chapultepec Castle. Some of the rooms are on the small side, though the designer India Mahdavi has made the most of each space, with wooden headboards, marble floors, and handwoven Mexican blankets. After several visits to Condesa DF over the years, they won my lifelong loyalty when hurricane Sandy hit New York and I was stuck in Mexico City for three days, unexpectedly. I left the business hotel I had been staying at in Las Lomas once Condesa DF told me they had a room, and then they upgraded me to this corner one overlooking Parque España. I felt somewhat guilty riding out the storm here, while friends in New York were without electricity, but I managed somehow.