Late-Night Japanese-Mexican Fusion

Condesa is a popular place any time of the day or night, and there are plenty of spots where you can find late-night eats in the neighborhood. If you're looking for something beyond tacos and pozole, however, you might want to wander over to El Patio, the patio-level restaurant of the Condesa df, a popular boutique hotel. El Patio features French fusion until midnight Sunday-Wednesday and until 1:00 am Thursday-Saturday. On weekends, you might prefer to order from the sushi menu and eat on the rooftop terrace, which is also open late and has views of a neighboring park.