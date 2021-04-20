CONDESAdf
Av. Veracruz 102, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5241 2600
Photo by Undine Pröhl / Grupo Habita
CONDESAdfMexican hotelier Grupo Habita turned the shell of a 1928 French neoclassical mansion into a wholly contemporary property, CONDESAdf, which immediately became the standard for boutique hotels in Mexico City when it opened to rave reviews in 2005. Ten years on, it has plenty of competition, but remains a favorite among travelers who appreciate clean, contemporary design and location, location, location. Named for its neighborhood, the hotel occupies a prime spot on the edge of Parque España in trendy Condesa. The terrace bar offers an elevated view of the city—which spreads out like a crazy quilt below—and is especially lovely at sunset, when the fading light paints the surrounding mountains a gentle gold. After a craft cocktail or dinner at the hotel’s patio-level restaurant, guests can retire to rooms kitted out with flat-screen TVs, Wi-Fi, and Malin+Goetz bath amenities.
Located in Colonia Condesa, an upscale neighborhood directly west of Colonia Roma, CONDESAdf hotel infuses its 1928 French neoclassic building with a modern, whimsical aesthetic. Retro lamps and hand-woven rugs from Oaxaca decorate the 40 spacious rooms. Relax on the rooftop terrace and enjoy views of the adjacent Parque de España as well as the Bosque de Chapultepec, Latin America’s largest urban park.
I've visited the Hotel Condesa DF many times over the years. The contemporary hotel sits within an early twentieth-century building in the heart of Condesa, one of Mexico City's coolest neighborhoods at the moment. Its lush atrium is filled with plants and an interesting mix of guests and locals who, during the day, stretch their breakfasts and lunches out as long as they can. In the late afternoons and evenings, the action moves up to the rooftop with its views of the colonia Condesa and Chapultepec Castle. Some of the rooms are on the small side, though the designer India Mahdavi has made the most of each space, with wooden headboards, marble floors, and handwoven Mexican blankets. After several visits to Condesa DF over the years, they won my lifelong loyalty when hurricane Sandy hit New York and I was stuck in Mexico City for three days, unexpectedly. I left the business hotel I had been staying at in Las Lomas once Condesa DF told me they had a room, and then they upgraded me to this corner one overlooking Parque España. I felt somewhat guilty riding out the storm here, while friends in New York were without electricity, but I managed somehow.
Late-Night Japanese-Mexican Fusion
Condesa is a popular place any time of the day or night, and there are plenty of spots where you can find late-night eats in the neighborhood. If you're looking for something beyond tacos and pozole, however, you might want to wander over to El Patio, the patio-level restaurant of the Condesa df, a popular boutique hotel. El Patio features French fusion until midnight Sunday-Wednesday and until 1:00 am Thursday-Saturday. On weekends, you might prefer to order from the sushi menu and eat on the rooftop terrace, which is also open late and has views of a neighboring park.
Condesa Love
The Condesa neighborhood has to be one of my favorite neighborhoods in Mexico City. If you want a really good mezcal-and-cilantro margarita while sitting at a very chic, cool bar, then head to Condesa DF. Avenida Veracruz 102 | Colonia Condesa, Mexico City 06700, Mexico
Delicious brunch in La Condesa
Even if you're not staying at the Condesa DF, I'd suggest you drop by for brunch one morning. Everything is available from the healthy (fruit, yogurt) to the European (hearty breads, fresh cheeses and meats) to the decidedly local and decadent (Mexican pastries). I like to order the pre fixe, indulge in some cafe de olla and spend time catching up with local friends while enjoying the calm, tranquil setting of the Condesa DF's courtyard. And my advice would be to arrive early and give yourself at least two hours to enjoy the whole experience.
Check out the Boutique Store in the Hotel
Condesa df is a pretty awesome hotel if you are a design conscious traveler and the neighborhood is very creative and more low key than the historic part of Mexico City. I didn't end up staying at the hotel (I didn't know how cool it was until after I arrived), but a local friend who used to work there told me I must check it out. We didn't get very far in the hotel because I was held up at the boutique store near the entrance. Jewelry and small goods by local Mexico City designers - I bought a few different pieces that day.