Gateway Of India Mumbai

See Truth and Light at the Gateway of India

There is something so beautiful captured in the spirit of the Indian people- it's a sincere honesty and openess that so many of them gave me a glimpse of, even through a simple look. This man was one of them. He goes to the Gateway of India each morning to feed the birds, and I feel he's been doing this for years and will be there for years to come. Wake up early, before sunrise, and see the most stunning colors emerge over the water and the fisherman as they prepare for their day at sea-- and look for the man with the birds who has truth in his eyes.