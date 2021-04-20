Where are you going?
Church of Our Lady of Laeken

Parvis Notre Dame, 1020 Bruxelles, Belgium
Website
| +32 2 478 20 95
Visit the Final Resting Place of Belgium's Kings

The recently restored church of Our Lady of Laeken is located near the Royal Residence. This ornate cathedral was built by King Leopold I, in memory of his wife, Queen Louise-Marie to honor her wish to be buried in Laeken. The Church was designed by Joseph Poelaert who was also the architect of the (in)famous Law Courts in Brussels. The church’s crypt is the final resting place of many members of the Belgian Royal family and contains the tombs of all of the country’s former kings.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

