Centro de Novias

República de Chile 25, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5521 2222
Extreme Dress Shopping Mexico City Mexico

More info

Sun 11am - 3pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6:30pm

Extreme Dress Shopping

One of the lovely traditions that persists in Mexico City is that vendors of certain niche items–sponges, say, or stationery, or car spoilers–tend to sell their wares on the same street or zone, making shopping easy and convenient.

One of the most interesting of these niche markets–especially if you happen to be in need of this particular specialty–is Calle Republica de Chile, just a few blocks off the Zócalo in the Centro Histórico.

The street, also known as Calle de las Novias, is said to have more than 400 shops devoted to the sale of formal dresses for baptisms, First Communions, quinceañeras and weddings. In addition to the impossibly billowed dresses, puffed with layers of crinoline, there are all manner of accessories: from bejeweled hair combs and clips to crowns and, of course, shoes.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

