Cefalú Strada Provinciale 50bis

Cefalù Spend a day strolling the medieval streets of Cefalù, an idyllic coastal resort town about an hour's drive east of Palermo. The Norman-era Cefalù Cathedral towers above honey-colored stone houses; a rocky promontory known as La Rocca forms a dramatic backdrop to it all. Step inside the cathedral to see its beautiful mosaics, then get in some souvenir shopping or relax at a café and just people-watch.