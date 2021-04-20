Canton Tower 222号 Yuejiang West Road

A Dizzying Climb up the World's 3rd Tallest Tower Climb the world's longest spiral stair case—a dizzying 32-story hike—up one of the world's tallest structures. Beginning on the 32nd story of the Canton Tower, the "Spider Walk" takes you up to the 64th floor along a curving 1,000-meter long spiral staircase around the central column of the structure. The stairs are peek-a-boo, too, with some heart-stopping views to the ground below, through double-glass panels set into the floor. At night, your climb is illuminated by a constantly shifting light-show from 330,000 multi-color LEDs that ring the building. (The LEDs are highly efficient, too, consuming just 500kW of power for the entire skin.) The climb, on a clear day, provides one of the best views of the Pearl River and the city's never-ending grid.



The "Energy Combo" ticket package gets you access to the Spider Walk, the 450 Observation Deck, and the 107th & 108th story Sightseeing Observation Decks for a reasonable ¥198 per person. Environmentally and architecturally curious travelers should check out the Engineering Marvel Tour Hall—which details the structure's unique steel and glass construction techniques, along with a peek into its solar, wind, and clean water systems—for an extra ¥30.



The rotating restaurants in the tower are definitely pricey, but it can be fun to dine with a view, on a clear day. (Tip: You're most likely to get a great view just after a heavy rain.)