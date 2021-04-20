Where are you going?
Café Sound Garden

Marnixstraat 164-166, 1016 TG Amsterdam, Netherlands
| +31 20 620 2853
Sun 3pm - 1am
Mon - Thur 1pm - 1am
Fri 1pm - 3am
Sat 3pm - 3am

Café Soundgarden: Spectacular View, Alternative Vibe

Don't dress up to visit this grunge bar tucked on Marnixgracht in Amsterdam's Oude West. Don't be put off by the abundant graffiti covering its gritty exterior, either. Inside, Café Soundgarden is a welcoming, unpretentious pub with a spectacular canal-side terrace and an alternative vibe. The laid-back joint boasts a pool table, pinball machines and table soccer, in addition to a full bar. Belly up for some of the cheapest beer in town, including a wide selection of domestic and imported brands.

Beyond inexpensive drinks, the real attraction of the place is an expansive rear deck overlooking Singlegracht canal. Come as you are to share a beer and a joint with locals, expats and possibly a few tattooed tourists who’ve stumbled upon the gezellig terrace, offering a view of passing boats and the Nassaukade street scene. Stay for live music and party like a rock star while DJs spin techno-tunes late into the night.
By Melissa Adams , AFAR Local Expert

