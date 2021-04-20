Café des Épices
75 Derb Rahba Lakdima, Marrakesh Medina 40000, Morocco
| +212 5243-91770
Photo by Michael Hanson
Sun - Sat 9am - 11pm
Marrakech Food and Friends at Medina“A Medina institution, Café des Épices is all about the ambience on the square. It’s a great place to meet people and to grab a sandwich. I like their vegetarian sandwich, made with avocado and tomato, and a nous nous, which is like a Moroccan cappuccino.”—Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj
almost 7 years ago
Moroccan Tea with a View
Overlooking the busy, chaotic spice market of the Marrakesh medina, the Café des Épices offers a tranquil oasis away from the hustle below. The three-story trek is very much worth it. Look at this fantastic view! All of Marrakesh will lie before your eyes. The minarets, the motorcycles, the maze of alleys and streets, all seen from a brand-new perspective. And while this place may not look like anything special from the outside, celebrities like Sylvester Stallone, Elle Fanning, Cameron Diaz, and others have dined here and enjoyed the view. Make sure to try the homemade spiced coffee, made with cardamom, cloves, rolled peppers, nutmeg, ginseng, ginger, and cinnamon.