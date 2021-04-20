Moroccan Tea with a View

Overlooking the busy, chaotic spice market of the Marrakesh medina, the Café des Épices offers a tranquil oasis away from the hustle below. The three-story trek is very much worth it. Look at this fantastic view! All of Marrakesh will lie before your eyes. The minarets, the motorcycles, the maze of alleys and streets, all seen from a brand-new perspective. And while this place may not look like anything special from the outside, celebrities like Sylvester Stallone, Elle Fanning, Cameron Diaz, and others have dined here and enjoyed the view. Make sure to try the homemade spiced coffee, made with cardamom, cloves, rolled peppers, nutmeg, ginseng, ginger, and cinnamon.