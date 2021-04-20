Café del Mar
Baluarte Santo Domingo
| +57 5 6642945
Sun 5pm - 12am
Mon - Sat 5pm - 3am
Sunset in CartagenaFor a great place to start the evening in Cartagena, head to Café del Mar, located directly on the wall in the Old City. It's a favorite for lounging and watching the sunset.
almost 7 years ago
Sunset, a cold drink, and history
Get to Cartagena if you can. Stay inside the beautiful old historic town. Don't miss sunsets, a cold drink, and the cool vibe of Cafe del Mar on top of the City Wall.
almost 7 years ago
Sunset Drink at Cafe del Mar
Walking the ramparts at dusk -- when the midday heat and humidity dissipates -- is a must when visiting Cartagena. Cap off your stroll with a cocktail at Cafe del Mar, which draws a sophisticated crowd of locals and tourists and offers beautiful ocean views.
almost 7 years ago
Cafe del Mar, Cartagena.
After a full day exploring the vibrant old city in Cartagena, we relaxed with a beautiful sunset and a nice glass of wine.
about 6 years ago
Have a sunset drink on a medieval wall
The sun dips down into the Caribbean Sea leaving the sky in a pinkish glow as the music in the background warms the scene. Sunset looking over the old city wall in Cartagena Colombia is something not to be missed. To take part in this daily ritual head to the far corner of the old city wall and head up to the top to Café Del Mar. The drinks are pricey, so grab your sunset cocktail and then move on after the sun has disappeared for the day. Sherry Ott traveled to Cartagena de India, Colombia courtesy of the Cartagena de Indias Tourism Board, Rafael Núñez International Airport of Cartagena, Avanti Destinations, and Avianca Airlines. Her highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Sherry’s trip at the USTOA blog - http://ustoa.com/blog/category/afar/