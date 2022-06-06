Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Teatro Heredia (Teatro Adolfo Mejía)

Cr 4 # De La Merced 3638 Carrera 10 Centro, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
Website
| +57 5 6646023
Teatro Heredia/Teatro Adolfo Mejía Cartagena Colombia

More info

Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm

Teatro Heredia/Teatro Adolfo Mejía

The gilt, plush decor, and stunning architecture at the Teatro Adolfo Mejía are a spectacle in themselves; the guided tours will direct your attention to the marble staircase, imported from Italy, and to a frescoed ceiling depicting the nine muses, each doing her thing, in a fabulous allegory envisioned by Cartagena’s most renowned painter, Enrique Grau. Try to catch a show to experience the place in all its splendor. The 1911-era auditorium, more commonly known as Teatro Heredia, is Cartagena’s prime cultural venue and hosts events throughout the year, especially during the literary Hay Festival.
By Travesías

More From AFAR

9 Incredible Dark Sky Parks and Reserves Around the World
9 Incredible Dark Sky Parks and Reserves Around the World
7 Best Travel Credit Cards to Apply for in June 2022
7 Best Travel Credit Cards to Apply for in June 2022
The Great American Lesbian Bar Pilgrimage
The Great American Lesbian Bar Pilgrimage
These Airports Will Let You Bypass Long TSA Security Lines for Free
These Airports Will Let You Bypass Long TSA Security Lines for Free