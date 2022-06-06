Teatro Heredia/Teatro Adolfo Mejía
The gilt, plush decor, and stunning architecture at the Teatro Adolfo Mejía are a spectacle in themselves; the guided tours will direct your attention to the marble staircase, imported from Italy
, and to a frescoed ceiling depicting the nine muses, each doing her thing, in a fabulous allegory envisioned by Cartagena’s most renowned painter, Enrique Grau. Try to catch a show to experience the place in all its splendor. The 1911-era auditorium, more commonly known as Teatro Heredia, is Cartagena’s prime cultural venue and hosts events throughout the year, especially during the literary Hay Festival.