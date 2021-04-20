The Freshest French Meal in Victoria
For the freshest farm-to-table and boat-to-bistro dining experience, come to Cafe Brio. Specializing in French cuisine created from regional Canadian ingredients, their simple sauces and delicate preparation let the natural flavors come through in all their dishes. Owners Silvia Marcolini and Greg Hays have created a unique place with friendly charm and often greet you themselves. With the mountains and ocean so close to Victoria, they don't have to go far for the best locally farmed produce or freshly caught fish. For a memorable French dinner in Victoria, this rustic restaurant is the place!