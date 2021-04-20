Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cafe Brio

944 Fort St, Victoria, BC V8V 3K2, Canada
Website
| +1 250-383-0009
The Freshest French Meal in Victoria Victoria Canada

More info

Tue - Thur 5:30pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 9:30pm

The Freshest French Meal in Victoria

For the freshest farm-to-table and boat-to-bistro dining experience, come to Cafe Brio. Specializing in French cuisine created from regional Canadian ingredients, their simple sauces and delicate preparation let the natural flavors come through in all their dishes. Owners Silvia Marcolini and Greg Hays have created a unique place with friendly charm and often greet you themselves. With the mountains and ocean so close to Victoria, they don't have to go far for the best locally farmed produce or freshly caught fish. For a memorable French dinner in Victoria, this rustic restaurant is the place!

By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points