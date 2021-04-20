Where are you going?
Cabo Outfitters

Manuel Doblado & Boulevard Mijares, (office on rooftop at Shooters Sports Bar), Centro, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
| +52 624 142 5222
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Cabo Outfitters leads full-day kayak and snorkel excursions to the bay of Cabo Pulmo, a national marine park reputed to have the greatest variety of underwater life in all of Los Cabos.

All gear is provided for the trip, led by experienced guides who will share the best vantage points for seeing the most stunning seascapes and species.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
