Birding Los Cabos
Carretera Transpeninsular Km 43.5, 23420 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
| +52 624 146 5111
Watch out for Wild BirdsIt hasn't yet hit the radar among amateur birders but Los Cabos is beginning to attract passionate birdwatchers who travel the world to tick more sightings off their checklists.
The diverse microclimates of Baja California and Los Cabos allow birdlife to flourish. The area is home to at least six endemic species, including the Xantus's hummingbird, San Lucas robin, and Cape Pygmy owl.
Maria Elena Muriel, head of Birding Los Cabos, leads multi-day excursions to see the endemic species, as well as other fauna and flora typical of the region.