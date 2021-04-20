Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Birding Los Cabos

Carretera Transpeninsular Km 43.5, 23420 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Website
| +52 624 146 5111
Watch out for Wild Birds San José del Cabo Mexico

Watch out for Wild Birds

It hasn't yet hit the radar among amateur birders but Los Cabos is beginning to attract passionate birdwatchers who travel the world to tick more sightings off their checklists.

The diverse microclimates of Baja California and Los Cabos allow birdlife to flourish. The area is home to at least six endemic species, including the Xantus's hummingbird, San Lucas robin, and Cape Pygmy owl.

Maria Elena Muriel, head of Birding Los Cabos, leads multi-day excursions to see the endemic species, as well as other fauna and flora typical of the region.


By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points