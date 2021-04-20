Cynthia Fresh Organik Restaurant Paseo Malecon San Jose, Zona Turistica Fona Tur, Zona Hotelera, 23405 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico

Eat Your Veggies at Cynthia's Travelers who are vegetarian or vegan often have difficulty finding restaurants where they'll have the same range of choices offered to meat-eaters. Fortunately, this isn't the case in Baja, which is blessed with so much farm-fresh produce that vegetables abound on restaurant menus.



One particularly good place for vegetarians and vegans is Cynthia's Fresh Organik Restaurant. Offering mostly wraps, sandwiches, soups, and salads, the extremely health-conscious owner, Cynthia, makes sure vegetarians and vegans not only have a number of choices, but that those options are delicious, too.



