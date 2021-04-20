Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cynthia Fresh Organik Restaurant

Paseo Malecon San Jose, Zona Turistica Fona Tur, Zona Hotelera, 23405 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Website
| +52 624 155 5874
Eat Your Veggies at Cynthia's San José del Cabo Mexico

More info

Mon - Sat 11:30am - 9pm

Eat Your Veggies at Cynthia's

Travelers who are vegetarian or vegan often have difficulty finding restaurants where they'll have the same range of choices offered to meat-eaters. Fortunately, this isn't the case in Baja, which is blessed with so much farm-fresh produce that vegetables abound on restaurant menus.

One particularly good place for vegetarians and vegans is Cynthia's Fresh Organik Restaurant. Offering mostly wraps, sandwiches, soups, and salads, the extremely health-conscious owner, Cynthia, makes sure vegetarians and vegans not only have a number of choices, but that those options are delicious, too.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points