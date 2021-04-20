Bodega Wine Bar & Restaurant
Sincheon-ro, Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea
A Bit of Spain in Korea?Bodega is a Spanish wine & tapas bar in a funky neighborhood in Seoul. Nothing strange about that. In fact, there's nothing strange about the food or the wine at all—the sparkling brut is cheap as chips, and the albariño blend comes to the table for less than $80. Sweet deal. But the Spanish music and flamenco dancing? This may as well be the closest you're ever going to get to a western kimchi saloon, so you'd better enjoy it. To top it off, this place is owned by a Korean fishing company that deals directly with a Spanish company, so you can assume the meat and fish they import is top-notch. Of course, it's always safe to assume... it makes us all feel better.
The manager, pictured here in front of a spectacular hall of cured meats and vintage wines, is more than happy to join you at your table for a drink. What more could you ask for?