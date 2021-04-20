Biblioteca Vasconcelos
Mosqueta, Eje 1 Nte. S/N, Buenavista, 06350 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 9157 2800
Sun - Sat 8:30am - 7:30pm
Biblioteca VasconcelosA detour to the centrally located yet way-off-the-tourist-track neighborhood known as Buenavista leads to one of Mexico City’s most dazzling 21st-century landmarks, the Biblioteca Vasconcelos, a gorgeous public library. The structure, by Alberto Kalach and Juan Palomar, has the public entering a pyramid-style form, on an almost subterranean level, that opens up, cathedral-like, into a soaring space lined on either side by cantilevered book stacks that float nobly above it all. Dramatic artworks contribute to the overall temple-of-knowledge feeling that is, in fact, quite moving. More beautiful yet could be just how busy the library is, filled with eager students and bookworm families alongside (no joke) groups of teens always practicing pop-music dance routines in the library’s lateral gardens.
almost 7 years ago
A City of Books
Simply put, Biblioteca de México José Vasconelos (not to confuse with Biblioteca Vasconcelos) is my favorite place in Mexico City. It hosts five beautiful book collections that belonged to famous Mexican writers, and it is a treasure trove of bibliographic rarities. In the more than 216,000 books of the project known as La Ciudad de los Libros, you can find stories illustrated by Frida Kahlo, art work by Oaxacan painter Francisco Toledo and a first edition of Argentine writer Julio Cortázar’s “Hopscotch.”
The Biblioteca also has has a patio that functions as a space for multiple free activities, which range from movie screenings to theater plays. It is located in the building known as La Ciudadela, just in front of the Balderas subway station.
over 6 years ago
Biblioteca Vasconcelos
Biblioteca Vasconcelos is a heavy-weight of the library world. The space was designed by Mexican architect Alberto Kalach, who has delivered six floors of skeletal architecture where books, the Dewey Decimal System and readers take prime position. In the core of the library there are no internal walls, only labyrinthine lines of shelves enough to make you giddy. Find a nook and browse titles on design and Mexican cooking, or admire the library's permanent art installation by Gabriel Orozco: a floating whale that graces the building's central hall. Great for bookworms and architecture lovers alike.