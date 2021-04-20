Biblioteca Vasconcelos

Biblioteca Vasconcelos is a heavy-weight of the library world. The space was designed by Mexican architect Alberto Kalach, who has delivered six floors of skeletal architecture where books, the Dewey Decimal System and readers take prime position. In the core of the library there are no internal walls, only labyrinthine lines of shelves enough to make you giddy. Find a nook and browse titles on design and Mexican cooking, or admire the library's permanent art installation by Gabriel Orozco: a floating whale that graces the building's central hall. Great for bookworms and architecture lovers alike.