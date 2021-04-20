Beijing 798 Art Zone

Off the Beaten Path in Beijing

If you plan a trip to Beijing, make sure to allow time to visit the “798 Art Zone,” or Dashanzi Art District, where a mix of political, cultural, and economic combustion have created an edgy contemporary art scene. You could easily spend a day walking around this post-industrial-chic neighborhood of 50-year-old, decommissioned, communist-era factories and warehouses (now converted into artists’ spaces, galleries, boutiques, coffee shops, and restaurants), often compared to New York’s Greenwich Village or SoHo. The shopping, even for budget travelers, is excellent, and filled with finds from Mao kitsch items to cool clothing and interesting souvenirs. The UCCA Design Store has many art-themed coffee-table books and slickly designed stationary, clothing, homeware, and furniture. +86 Design Store is a knock-off version of the UCCA; expect cheaper versions of cool designs. Also check out FEI Space for vintage finds, and Spin for beautifully conceived ceramics.