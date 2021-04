Beijing 798 Art Zone

I'm gonna catch some flack for this however I didn't like Beijing . At all. Its sprawling, its dirty, it's polluted and the people are pushy. That said I also believe every city, however unloved by myself has a few charms and in the Chinese capital - this re-purposed factory district turned art hood is a reprieve from the madness and therefore a must visit. Pedestrian friendly and filled with contemporary art galleries (inside the factory shells) and some of the best cafes in Beijing , 798 is a very worthwhile for an afternoon visit. It's been around for some time now (however with it's future always in doubt) and it's well documented on the tourist trail but this "zone" features some samples of Chinese graffiti scattered around (see my pic) the factory walls that are worth a look while strolling around in and out of the buildings.