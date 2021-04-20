Avtchala Railway station Tbilisi, Georgia

Off the rails! Trains don't seem to be the number one choice in transportation, at least not for passengers, in Georgia. From what I was told, there is not a very extensive rail system in the country.



In this particular train yard, where there were maybe 15-20 sets of tracks, trains carrying good went by but most trains looked as if they hadn't moved n years. Some even appeared to be lived in.



Still, the trains are very fascinating whether they're flying down the tracks or standing still.