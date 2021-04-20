Where are you going?
Avtchala Railway station

Tbilisi, Georgia
Off the rails!

Trains don't seem to be the number one choice in transportation, at least not for passengers, in Georgia. From what I was told, there is not a very extensive rail system in the country.

In this particular train yard, where there were maybe 15-20 sets of tracks, trains carrying good went by but most trains looked as if they hadn't moved n years. Some even appeared to be lived in.

Still, the trains are very fascinating whether they're flying down the tracks or standing still.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Spicing things up on a train platform

Wandering through the city and finding the main train station, I also found an old market. The interesting thing here was that it was not only around but also inside an old train station, or part of a station. There were even stalls selling good right on disused train platforms. Was good to see the local vendors taking advantage of all the space available.

