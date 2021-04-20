Avtchala Railway station
Tbilisi, Georgia
Off the rails!Trains don't seem to be the number one choice in transportation, at least not for passengers, in Georgia. From what I was told, there is not a very extensive rail system in the country.
In this particular train yard, where there were maybe 15-20 sets of tracks, trains carrying good went by but most trains looked as if they hadn't moved n years. Some even appeared to be lived in.
Still, the trains are very fascinating whether they're flying down the tracks or standing still.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Spicing things up on a train platform
Wandering through the city and finding the main train station, I also found an old market. The interesting thing here was that it was not only around but also inside an old train station, or part of a station. There were even stalls selling good right on disused train platforms. Was good to see the local vendors taking advantage of all the space available.