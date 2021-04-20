Armando al Pantheon

An institution in the Pantheon's shadow

This Roman institution, which is located 30 yards from the Pantheon, was opened by Armando Gargioli in 1961. Now his sons Claudio (in the kitchen) and Fabrizio (at the front of house) and granddaughter Fabiana continue the family tradition of serving classic Roman fare—though Claudio has woven some of his own creations into the menu. Don’t miss spaghetti alla gricia, coda alla vaccinara, pasta e ceci (Fridays only), and the torta “Antica Roma”. This place is wildly popular with locals and tourists, so be sure to book well in advance.