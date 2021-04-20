Where are you going?
Armando al Pantheon

31 Salita dè Crescenzi
Website
| +39 06 6880 3034
Mon - Fri 12:30pm - 2:45pm, 7pm - 11pm
Sat 12pm - 2:45pm

Classic Italian Near the Pantheon

Armando Al Pantheon is right around the corner from the Pantheon, but it feels a world away. The interior is small, warm and inviting. They have many classic Italian dishes and a few specials of their own. The wine list is reasonable and intriguing. Get the bruschetta with lard, quail egg, and truffle and the spaghetti alla Griscia.
By Laura Simkins , AFAR Staff

Katie Parla
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

An institution in the Pantheon's shadow

This Roman institution, which is located 30 yards from the Pantheon, was opened by Armando Gargioli in 1961. Now his sons Claudio (in the kitchen) and Fabrizio (at the front of house) and granddaughter Fabiana continue the family tradition of serving classic Roman fare—though Claudio has woven some of his own creations into the menu. Don’t miss spaghetti alla gricia, coda alla vaccinara, pasta e ceci (Fridays only), and the torta “Antica Roma”. This place is wildly popular with locals and tourists, so be sure to book well in advance.
Gillian Longworth McGuire
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Armando al Pantheon

This family-run spot next to the Pantheon is both refined and rustic; that is to say quintessentially Roman. The classic menu offers pasta dishes like carbonara and cacio e pepe along with vegetable sides of chicory and artichokes. The tiramisù is pretty much dessert perfection.

