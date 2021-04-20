Arezzo 52100 Arezzo, Province of Arezzo, Italy

Photo by Maurizio Costanzo

Hidden Gems One of the most important cities during the Etruscan period, then later made rich by its goldsmith traditions, this city, just a short drive southeast from Florence, is something of an insider’s favorite when visiting Tuscany. With fewer crowds, you’ll have more room to breathe while exploring sites like the Church of San Francesco (with its stunning early-Renaissance frescos by Piero dell Francesca), the ruins of the Roman amphitheater, the Medicean Fortress, and the Church of San Domenico, home to a wooden crucifix by Cimabue. Arezzo is also a favorite among treasure seekers, as it’s home to a number of well-stocked antique shops and one of the best antiques fairs in Tuscany. Running since 1968, the latter takes place the weekend of the first Sunday of each month, and features over 500 vendors and up to 30,000 shoppers looking to score a find. Taking place July to September, the Terre d’Arezzo Music Festival also draws big crowds to the piazza with its calendar of classical concerts and opera performances.