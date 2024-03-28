These Are the 15 Best Hotels and Resorts in Tuscany

Ah, Tuscany: It’s no wonder that this Italian province remains a perennial favorite of so many travelers. The landscapes, which range from the Tyrrhenian Sea to the Apennine Mountains, unfurl into a mosaic of vineyards, hilltop towns, art- and history-filled cities, and wild coastlines.

This cornucopia of experiences is filled with extraordinary hotels—the most exemplary of which help travelers immerse themselves in the region’s wonders. For our latest installment of Hotels We Love, we’ve selected our top places to stay that represent a wide variety of accommodation types and settings, from urban grand dames and countryside medieval hamlets to rugged coastal escapes. Read on for AFAR’s list of the 15 best hotels in Tuscany.

Borgo Santo Pietro

Borgo Santo Pietro’s infinity pool Courtesy of Borgo Santo Pietro

Location: Chiusdino

Chiusdino Why we love it: A sprawling Tuscan estate with its own organic farm and skincare line

A sprawling Tuscan estate with its own organic farm and skincare line Loyalty program: Leaders Club

Leaders Club Book now

Spread over 300 acres in the Tuscan countryside, about a 45-minute drive from Siena, Borgo Santo Pietro is the platonic ideal of an Tuscan estate. Centered around a 12th-century stone farmhouse, it has 22 rooms and suites with vaulted wood-beam ceilings, some illuminated with ornate chandeliers, and some with private pools.

The property’s garden and farm grow much of the organic produce and herbs used not only in the restaurants—the gourmet Saporium and the casual Trattoria Sull’Albero—but also in the Seed to Skin natural skincare line at the spa. The farm-to-table ethos extends to making artisan cheese and yogurt at the on-site dairy. Guests are encouraged to wander the gardens, pet the alpacas, and even gather eggs for their breakfast. From $947

Borgo San Vincenzo

Borgo San Vincenzo is a restored 18th-century villa in the Val d’Orcia countryside. Courtesy of Borgo San Vincenzo

Location: Montepulciano

Montepulciano Why we love it: A restored 18th-century villa in the scenic Val d’Orcia

A restored 18th-century villa in the scenic Val d’Orcia Book now

Borgo San Vincenzo opened in 2022 in a restored Tuscan villa. This 21-room hotel is perfectly positioned as a jumping off point to explore the Val d’Orcia countryside, a UNESCO-protected World Heritage site, and the property’s award-winning concierge team is passionate about helping guests do that. Guest rooms are simultaneously cozy and sumptuous, with exposed brick walls and rough carved wooden armoires juxtaposed with neutral-hued bedding and terra-cotta tile floors.

Guests can borrow bikes to pedal over to nearby wineries, take cooking classes at an agriturismo in the countryside, do an on-site olive oil tasting, and relax in the library in between trips to charming towns like Montepulciano and Pienza. The hotel aims to support the local community by sourcing as much as possible from small local producers. From $297

Castello di Casole, a Belmond Hotel

A guest room at Castello di Casole’s Villa Thesan Photo by Mattia Aquila

Location: Casole d’Elsa

Casole d’Elsa Why we love it: A 10th-century castle with villas and farmhouses just outside of Siena

A 10th-century castle with villas and farmhouses just outside of Siena Book now



Located west of Siena, Castello di Casole, a Belmond Hotel, is set within a 10th-century castle surrounded by 4,200 acres of cypress-lined hills. The main castle contains 39 suites, some of which are penthouses, while another 28 villas and farmhouses are scattered throughout the property. All are decorated in a rustic Tuscan style with intricately carved wooden furniture and exposed stone walls, which are complemented by picturesque valley views.

For the gourmands, there are three on-site restaurants and hands-on cooking courses, while other pursuits include croquet games and movie nights in the on-site cinema. An unparalleled hospitality team will satiate your every whim and desire, whether you want to cycle beneath tree-lined paths or try a guided truffle hunting excursion with Lagotto Romagnolo dogs in a nearby oak forest. From $1,024

Castello di Vicarello

The Suite Grotta at Castello di Vicarello Courtesy of Castello di Vicarello

Location: Poggio del Sasso, Grosseto

Poggio del Sasso, Grosseto Why we love it: A private castle in the countryside with a fairy-tale feel

A private castle in the countryside with a fairy-tale feel Book now

Secluded and rustic, the millennium-old Castello di Vicarello in the Grosseto countryside is what Tuscan vacation dreams are made of, complete with a medieval fortress, manicured gardens, and rolling hills of vineyards that seem to flow into the Tyrrhenian Sea. Italian couple Carlo and Aurora Baccheschi Berti took over the property in the 1970s and slowly restored it while incorporating architectural and design pieces from their frequent trips to Bali.

Castello di Vicarello remains rooted in the terroir, producing award-winning wine and olive oil, while the Tuscan cuisine is supplemented with herbs and vegetables from an on-site garden. There are nine suites in the castle itself, as well as the grotta suite in the tower, where stone floors are topped with thick carpets and the bathroom is lined in marble. The result of so few rooms is a feeling of intimacy: By the time you leave, you may feel you’re almost part of the family. From $1,887; three-night minimum

Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

The Gallery Suite at Four Seasons Hotel Firenze Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

Location: Florence

Florence Why we love it: An urban resort in Florence’s largest private garden

An urban resort in Florence’s largest private garden Book now

For travelers willing to trade proximity to the main sights for an enchanting garden atmosphere and all the bells and whistles of a luxurious urban resort, it’s hard to beat the Four Seasons Hotel Firenze. Set in the Giardino della Gherardesca on the northern edge of the historic center, the property combines the Palazzo della Gherardesca (home to Florentine nobles for 500 years before becoming a Four Seasons) and the 16th-century Il Conventino. Together they house 116 rooms and suites, the Michelin-starred Il Palagio, casual dining at La Magnolia and the Atrium Bar, two pools, and a spacious spa. Interiors by Pierre Yves Rochon bring a modern touch (marble bathtubs; large wingback chairs) while safeguarding original Renaissance details (coffered ceilings; wall frescoes). From $1,298

Grand Hotel Continental Siena – Starhotels Collezione

A Noble Junior Suite at the Grand Hotel Continental Siena Courtesy of Grand Hotel Continental Siena

Location: Siena, Italy

Siena, Italy Why we love it: Renaissance splendor in the heart of historic Siena

Renaissance splendor in the heart of historic Siena Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)

Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World) Book now

The only five-star luxury hotel in the historic center of Siena, Grand Hotel Continental occupies the Palazzo Gori Pannilini, built in 1501. It was expanded and renovated over the centuries and became a luxury hotel in the early 20th century. After a long period of decline following World War II, it was restored in 2002 and acquired by Starhotels in 2016.

As fitting of aristocratic residences, the most opulent floor is the piano nobile, which houses the sumptuously frescoed salone delle feste, the erstwhile ballroom. Each of the 51 rooms and suites is unique, with brocade-lined headboards and couches (some with ceiling frescoes and large terraces); one room is located inside the building’s two-story tower. From $314

Grand Universe Lucca, Autograph Collection

An Adagio room at the Grand Universe Lucca, Autograph Collection Courtesy of Grand Universe Lucca, Autograph Collection

Location: Lucca

Lucca Why we love it: The only modern luxury hotel in the historic center of Lucca

The only modern luxury hotel in the historic center of Lucca Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy Book now

About half an hour from Viareggio on the coast, Lucca is one of Tuscany’s most charming cities, and the Grand Universe Lucca, Autograph Collection, offers world-class hospitality in the historic center. The sleek, modern interiors give new life to the 16th-century palazzo once frequented by musicians like Giacomo Puccini and Chet Baker.

The hotel leans into this musical heritage with such offerings as the chance to hire a composer write a personal prelude for guests. The Sommità Martin Orsyn champagne bar on the rooftop serves a sampling menu of four cuvées paired with light bites and views of Piazza Napoleone, where the annual Lucca Summer Festival draws big musical acts. From $326

Helvetia & Bristol – Starhotels Collezione

Room 308 at Hotel Helvetia & Bristol in Florence Courtesy of Hotel Helvetia & Bristol

Location: Florence

Florence Why we love it: A historic grand dame fresh off a renovation

A historic grand dame fresh off a renovation Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)

Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World) Book now

Once a magnet for British aristocrats on the Grand Tour, the Helvetia & Bristol opened as the Helvetia in 1885 in a converted early 19th-century townhouse as the first grand hotel in the historic center of Florence. A 2021 renovation joined it with the Bristol wing (the former Banco di Roma), whose 25 guest rooms—styled by renowned designer Anouska Hempel in sleek grays and marble accents with metal-framed canopy beds—have a more modern feel than the 64 rooms in the Helvetia wing, with ornate gilt mirrors and brocade wallpaper. It also upgraded the public spaces and added a restaurant and casual café by the beloved local Cibrèo restaurant group, plus a soothing spa on the site of an original bathhouse built by the ancient Romans. From $703

Hotel Il Pellicano

The pool at Hotel Il Pellicano in Porto Ercole, Tuscany Courtesy of Hotel Il Pellicano

Location: Porto Ercole, Italy

Porto Ercole, Italy Why we love it: A legendary resort on the Tuscan coast immortalized by Slim Aarons

A legendary resort on the Tuscan coast immortalized by Slim Aarons Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)

Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World) Book now

For a slice of la dolce vita on the glittering Mediterranean Sea, the iconic, 50-room Hotel Il Pellicano has been a fixture of the jet set since the 1960s. Originally built as the home of an American socialite and a British aviator, who invited their famous and aristocratic friends, Il Pellicano opened as a hotel in 1965 and was bought by frequent guest Roberto Sciò in 1979. Today it’s run by his daughter Marie-Louise Sciò, a modern-day icon of Italian style. The airy, terra-cotta-floored guest rooms have balconies or terraces that spill out into manicured gardens.

This is the place to spend lazy days lounging at the beach club or by the pool, sipping an Aperol Spritz on the terrace, and savoring leisurely meals at the Michelin-starred Ristorante Il Pellicano. The hotel has made an admirable commitment to sustainability, with initiatives ranging from partnering with marine conservation NGO Marevivo on beach maintenance to reducing single-use plastic waste and switching to 100 percent renewable energy sources where possible. From $1,098

L’Andana

L’Andana is the former hunting lodge of Grand Duke Leopold II. Courtesy of L’Andana

Location: Castiglione della Pescaia, near Grosseto

Castiglione della Pescaia, near Grosseto Why we love it: A retreat with a gourmet focus, surrounded by more than 1,000 acres of countryside

A retreat with a gourmet focus, surrounded by more than 1,000 acres of countryside Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)

Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World) Book now



Tuscan country living is an art form, mixing rustic charm and relaxation with great food and honest work, and no one does that better than L’Andana. The former hunting lodge of Grand Duke Leopold II is a sprawling 1,000-acre working tenuta (farm estate) in southern Tuscany’s Maremma region. Rolling vineyards, vast gardens, fields of artichokes, and cork trees are on view from L’Andana’s 61 guest rooms and suites, designed in a contemporary rustic chic style by former Architectural Digest Italia editor Ettore Mocchetti.

L’Andana was created with a gourmet focus: When the Moretti family, founders of L’Andana and producers of one of Italy’s very best franciacorta wines, bought the tenuta, they partnered with superstar chef Alain Ducasse for L’Andana’s first decade, effectively transforming the Tuscan resort into an epicurean destination. In 2016, the mantle was passed to chef Enrico Bartolini; his on-site restaurant La Trattoria is one of the stars in his 12 Michelin-star constellation. When you’re not enjoying Bartolini’s seafood risotto or paprika-spiked grilled octopus, meander through L’Andana’s grounds, whether biking through the artichoke fields, taking riding lessons from butteri (local cowboys), or simply walking the estate. From $583

Monteverdi

A guest room at Monteverdi Courtesy of Monteverdi

Location: Castiglioncello del Trinoro

Castiglioncello del Trinoro Why we love it: A utopian hamlet with art, culture, and standout dining

A utopian hamlet with art, culture, and standout dining Book now

When American lawyer Michael Cioffi stumbled across the Val d’Orcia, he knew he’d found a home, or better yet, a hamlet. Monteverdi Tuscany is Cioffi’s love letter to Tuscany. He and his creative team including interior designer Ilaria Miani restored every palazzo, piazza, church, and cobblestone in the medieval hill town of Castiglioncello del Trinoro, just south of Montepulciano. There, he created a contemporary village retreat with 20 rooms, suites, and three private villas, which have attracted the likes of Wes Anderson, who was in residence when he penned the screenplay for The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Cioffi’s love of music and art translates into a nearly year-round program of on-site concerts and exhibitions in its medieval halls and outdoor spaces. Also worth exploring on property: a newly expanded, 1,800-square-foot spa and wellness center and for history buffs, a medieval castle and archaeological site.

The retreat has a strong culinary focus: Zita, the signature restaurant, pays homage to the area’s Etruscan culture and flavors, thanks to chef Giancarla Bodoni. He also helms the on-site cooking academy and a Chefs-in-Residence program, bringing in culinary superstars from all over the world. In 2024, chefs Nancy Silverton (Osteria Mozza and Pizzeria Mozza in Los Angeles) and Missy Robbins (Lilia & Misi in New York City) will host five days of classes, dinners, and excursions. From $837

Portrait Firenze

This two-bedroom Portrait Suite has views of the Arno. Courtesy of Portrait Firenze

Location: Florence

Florence Why we love it: Rooms with unparalleled Arno views

Rooms with unparalleled Arno views Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)

Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World) Book now

The Lungarno Collection’s flagship hotel, Portrait Firenze, sits on the north bank of the Arno, taking in the Oltrarno and Ponte Vecchio, in a celebration of Florentine artisanal tradition and 21st-century Italian style. Each of its 37 rooms and suites are styled with handcrafted furniture, luxury textiles, personalized design touches from the owners (the Ferragamo family), and peek-a-boo kitchenettes that make you feel like you’re staying in a friend’s stylish pied-à-terre. Enjoy a morning in a river-facing room, where floor-to-ceiling windows frame the Oltrarno neighborhood across the river.

The impeccable white-glove service from Portrait’s lifestyle team (a group of in-the-know city residents who can organize off-hours museum visits, fashion makeovers, and more) will make you feel like a Florentine insider. Be sure to spend time at Caffè d’Oro, Portrait’s chic ground-level café and dining spot popular with Florentines. From $1,900

Principe Forte dei Marmi

A guest room at Principe Forte dei Marmi Courtesy of Principe Forte dei Marmi

Location: Forte dei Marmi

Forte dei Marmi Why we love it: La dolce vita in a coastal town near Pisa

La dolce vita in a coastal town near Pisa Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)

Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World) Book now

Few things are more emblematic of an Italian summer than a few days in the chic summer playground of Forte dei Marmi. Located on the Tuscan coast just north of Pisa, Forte (as those in the know call it) is beloved for its expansive beaches and posh beach clubs. Near the white sands is Principe Forte dei Marmi, a fusion of 1960s Italian style and contemporary design.

The hotel’s 28 contemporary-feeling rooms and suites feature light wood flooring, custom-designed sofas and beds, and furnishings from Italy’s best designers. The top floor is devoted to Lux Lumis, the panoramic, Michelin-star restaurant by chef Valentino Cassanelli, who also oversees the menu at Dalmazia, the retreat’s beach club. Other on-site amenities include Egoista spa, an underground oasis of wellness with a long list of treatments. Hoping to spent more time on the Mediterranean itself? You can overnight on Marina di Principe, PFDM’s 79-foot Mazarin yacht. From $720; two-night minimum in June and July

The Savoy, a Rocco Forte Hotel

A Piazza View Room at the Hotel Savoy, a Rocco Forte Hotel, in Florence Courtesy of the Hotel Savoy, a Rocco Forte Hotel

Location: Florence

Florence Why we love it: A design showpiece with delicious cuisine on one of Florence’s most charming and historic piazzas

A design showpiece with delicious cuisine on one of Florence’s most charming and historic piazzas Book now

Located right on Piazza della Repubblica, overlooking the historic carousel, the Savoy is a sophisticated retreat for travelers who want to be in the center of the action. Run by the prestigious Rocco Forte Hotels group, which is behind the glamorous Hotel de Russie in Rome and Brown’s in London, the Savoy offers a winning combination of beautiful design, excellent cuisine, and personalized service. Prints by Laudomia Pucci add color and pizzazz, while menus by lauded chef Fulvio Pierangelini surprise and delight. Spa treatments incorporating products by Officina Profumo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella are a balm after long days of walking cobblestones. From $757

Villa San Michele, a Belmond Hotel

Villa San Michele, A Belmond Hotel, is located in Fiesole, just outside of Florence. Courtesy of Belmond Villa San Michele

Location: Fiesole

Fiesole Why we love it: Understated luxury with Renaissance roots in Fiesole, just outside of Florence

Understated luxury with Renaissance roots in Fiesole, just outside of Florence Book now



Villa San Michele, a Belmond Hotel, knows something about history. Michelangelo designed its facade, Franciscan monks tended its gardens, and Brigitte Bardot stayed here. But like any elegant host, it’s not brash about its pedigree. Manicured Italian gardens—designed by 15th-century friars—beckon you for sun-soaked strolls. The colonnaded loggia is a pleasant place for a sunset aperitivo or candlelit dinner, especially with a view of Florence and the Arno Valley.

The hotel’s 46 guest rooms and suites are decked out in the most tasteful, almost understated interpretation of Renaissance luxury—terra-cotta tile floors, heavy wood furnishings, a dash of red velvet, and cream-colored walls—and then the panoramic views, original frescoes, and modern Carrara marble bathrooms steal the show. There’s a real-deal cooking school, where the chef actually works with each person in hands-on preparations—no demonstrations-only here. Other perks include the hillside pool, the concierge service that can get you into the Uffizi outside of operating hours, and from the Loggia Restaurant, a view of the ancient Roman road that once connected Fiesole to Florence—a 25-minute downhill bike ride. From $2,036 —Kate Thorman