A Bibliophile’s Guide to Tuscany

Tuscany is the birthplace of the Renaissance (and the poet Dante) and has long served as a muse to writers, from Machiavelli to Frances Mayes. More than 700 years later, the literary light still burns bright. Bookmaking, restoration, and craftsmanship have survived the centuries—and offer riches for the book-obsessed traveler. While we can’t easily visit the Tuscan cities of Florence, Siena, and Lucca right now, we can support their bookstores, bookmakers, and other artisans from a distance. Here’s where to begin.

Photo by Francesco Lastrucci AtelierGK Firenze, run by husband-and-wife team Lapo Giannini and Michiko Kuwata.

Florence

Art + Libri

Art history lovers will encounter hard-to-find books at this specialty store, whether they’re looking for the definitive guide to Michelangelo or the latest tome on Giotto.

Shop now: artlibri.it

AtelierGK Firenze

Tokyo native Michiko Kuwata is a book conservator who opened a tiny studio with her husband, Lapo Giannini, where they restore books and put contemporary spins on ancient crafts, such as hand-decorated paste paper and leather books.

Shop now: ateliergk.wordpress.com

Libreria Antiquaria Gozzini

This bookstore, which sells rare antique books out of a location in central Florence, has been open for more than 150 years, and Edoardo Chellini, one of the owners, is a descendant of its founder.

Shop now: gozzini.it

Marucelliana Library

Established in the 18th century, this public library was created as a resource for the poor at a time when libraries were considered places for the elite. Today, the collection is made up of more than half a million volumes that date back as early as the 15th century.

Explore now: bmlonline.it

Photo by Francesco Lastrucci At Giulio Giannini e Figlio in Florence, sixth-generation bookbinder Maria Giannini lays paper on paint-topped water to create a marble effect.

Giulio Giannini e Figlio