As one of Italy’s (and the world’s) best-known wine regions, Tuscany has no shortage of varietals and vintages to explore. But along with all the enoteche (wine bars), there are plenty of places to sip an aperitivo before dinner or to savor a post-meal digestivo while listening to some live music. The retro cocktail craze has hit Florence, too, so you’ll also find hip spots celebrating the art of the handcrafted drink.