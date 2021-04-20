Arctic Cathedral
Hans Nilsens vei 41, 9020 Tromsdalen, Norway
+47 476 80 668
Photo by Yngve Olsen Saebbe
Arctic CathedralMany visitors are surprised to learn this cathedral's striking modern design dates to the 1960s. The soaring triangular structure is visible from downtown Tromsø, although taking a bus or cab is recommended as the walk across Tromsøya Bridge can be a windy one even on the sunniest day. Its simple interior is brightened by the large glass mosaic on the far wall, packed with intricate detail and symbolism. The ideal time to visit is just before midnight in the summer, when midnight sun concerts are held daily.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
The cathedral, one of the most iconic buildings in northern Norway, is a terrific example of simple yet striking Scandinavian design. The exterior is made of 11 gleaming aluminum-coated panels, while the interior is simple yet spacious. A stained-glass window lets the midnight sun stream in. Despite its name, the Arctic Cathedral is actually a busy local church for the parish of Tromsdalen. It holds regular services and weddings, as well as more than 500 concerts a year that take advantage of the building’s excellent acoustics.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A Midnight Concert
It's a long (and not particularly attractive) walk out of town to the Arctic Cathedral, built in Tromso in 1965. But it's worth it if you go in summer, the time of the midnight sun, when the not-quite-sunsets of the Arctic Circle bathe the modernist structure in pastels and create a beautiful light within the church, too. Add in the haunting sounds of a tenor, or a soprano, or a choral quartet—the church puts on regular nighttime concerts—and the effect is quite mesmeric. You'll walk home around 1am not quite knowing which world you're in.