A Midnight Concert

It's a long (and not particularly attractive) walk out of town to the Arctic Cathedral, built in Tromso in 1965. But it's worth it if you go in summer, the time of the midnight sun, when the not-quite-sunsets of the Arctic Circle bathe the modernist structure in pastels and create a beautiful light within the church, too. Add in the haunting sounds of a tenor, or a soprano, or a choral quartet—the church puts on regular nighttime concerts—and the effect is quite mesmeric. You'll walk home around 1am not quite knowing which world you're in.