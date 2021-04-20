Aqua Lounge at the Park Hotel 15 Parliament Street

A Midsummer's Night Lounge Aqua Lounge is a sophisticated/trendy hotspot located in the Park Hotel. When looking for an open-air, relaxing alternative to the crowded, bustling nightclubs, Aqua Lounge is the perfect solution, especially on a warm midsummer night. Sip on cocktails and gorge on Mediterranean/BBQ dishes on the elevated stools at the bar or in the cool white tents by the poolside. There is no entrance fee, but it’s best to make reservations because it fills up really quickly. You’ll find a really diverse crowd filled with locals, travelers, and expats. In a nutshell, Aqua is the sunbather’s heaven by daylight, and a classy diva’s playground by moonlight.