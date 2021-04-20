Where are you going?
Amandier

48 Insadong 14-gil, Jongno 1(il).2(i).3(sam).4(sa), Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Website
| +82 2-714-0644
Amandier: macarons à la coréenne and more at one of Seoul's best pâtisseries

Near Anguk subway station, "Amandier" is a perfect place for a morning café au lait and a croissant before exploring the Joseon-dynasty royal palaces--it's halfway between Gyeongbokgung and Changdeokgung Palaces, and on the edge of the traditional hanok-house-filled district of Bukchon. And it's not just one of the best French bakeries in Seoul; it's simply one of the best French bakeries.

Brioches and Breton-style kouign-amann pastries are available, as well as some local adaptations: baguettes made with green bean flour (?) and black sesame macarons.

(For those travelers who might say "I don't want 'foreign' food in Korea, I want to eat what Koreans eat"--well, this IS what Koreans eat. The quantity of French-inspired bakeries in Seoul is surprising to many. Not all are as good as Amandier, but some other options to try are "Paris Baguette," "Tous les Jours" and "Paris Croissant" along with the independently owned bakeries.)
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

