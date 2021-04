Amandier: macarons à la coréenne and more at one of Seoul's best pâtisseries

Near Anguk subway station, "Amandier" is a perfect place for a morning café au lait and a croissant before exploring the Joseon-dynasty royal palaces--it's halfway between Gyeongbokgung and Changdeokgung Palaces, and on the edge of the traditional hanok-house-filled district of Bukchon. And it's not just one of the best French bakeries in Seoul ; it's simply one of the best French bakeries.Brioches and Breton-style kouign-amann pastries are available, as well as some local adaptations: baguettes made with green bean flour (?) and black sesame macarons.(For those travelers who might say "I don't want 'foreign' food in Korea, I want to eat what Koreans eat"--well, this IS what Koreans eat. The quantity of French-inspired bakeries in Seoul is surprising to many. Not all are as good as Amandier, but some other options to try are " Paris Baguette," "Tous les Jours" and "Paris Croissant" along with the independently owned bakeries.)