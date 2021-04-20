Alice Springs Reptile Centre
9 Stuart Terrace, The Gap NT 0870, Australia
| +61 8 8952 8900
More info
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 5pm
Lend a Friend a Warming HandHands-on, interactive fun and little critters may not sound like your idea of a good time until after you've visited the Alice Springs Reptile Centre. Pro reptile wrangler Rex Neindorf opened the centre in 2000 to educate, inform, and debunk myths surrounding Northern Territory and Central Australian fauna. Sure, Australia has some of the most dangerous crocodiles and venomous snakes in the world, but it's also home to much less frightening creatures, like bearded dragons, thorny devils, geckos, and more, many of which are simply looking for a warming hand to break the chill of winter. And what's wrong with that?
Rex and his crew host a daily Reptile Show (11am, 1pm, and 330pm) that serves as a fantastic primer to the Centre's collection of critters, and may just make you bold enough to reach out and touch something. That said, guests are highly discouraged from getting too handsy with Terry the Saltwater Crocodile – he's a rather grumpy fellow. Play it safe and play with the lizards.
Flash Parker traveled to Australia’s Northern Territory courtesy of Tourism Northern Territory and Goway Travel. His highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Flash’s trip at the USTOA blog.