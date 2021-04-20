Akershus Festning
0150 Oslo, Norway
| +47 23 09 39 17
Sun - Sat 6am - 9pm
A Medieval Feast for the Eyes at Akershus FortressThis 700 year old fortress lies nestled by the Oslo fjord, still quite imposing even though lots of modern buildings have shot up all around it.
The remains of the Medieval Akershus Castle lies within the fortress walls, once home to Norwegian kings and queens. Complete with narrow winding corridors, dungeons, and great halls, this truly is one of the most important buildings in Norway if you’re historically inclined.
The castle church is still used for services, christenings, weddings and concerts, and the whole fortress area is visited by thousands of people each year, perhaps proving that history still matters?