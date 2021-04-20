Where are you going?
Agrelo

Agrelo, Mendoza, Argentina
Wine Tours on Horseback

Finca de Las Lechuzas specializes in horseback winery tours through the scenic vineyards of Agrelo in Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza. You can choose a morning, afternoon, or evening ride with a gaucho guide.

The tours take you through the stunning countryside visiting 2-3 wineries with tours and tastings in each. There is also an option of lingering for an afternoon winery lunch.

Some of the wineries you can visit include Viña Cobos, Decero, Belasco de Baquedano, Septima, Ruca Malen, Melipal, Cruzat (sparkling wine), Norton, and Terraza de los Andes. You can also nibble on homemade goat cheese with a visit to the goat farm Casa Cortegoso. Ruta 7 and Costaflores, Agrelo, Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza; +54 261 562-8223

By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

David Tomlinson
about 6 years ago

Finca Las Lechuzas

We booked the vineyard tour via the internet (you may need to be patient as responses can be a bit slow). The price quoted was all inclusive, including the transfer from, and back to, our hotel. Andres our guide was great, very knowledgeable, spoke good English and has a good sense of humour. We visited Viña Cobos and then went on to have the lunch and wine tasting at Ruca Malen. 5 courses of superb food with a different wine for each course. If you like horses, good food and lovely wine then I would recommend this trip

