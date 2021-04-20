Finca Las Lechuzas

We booked the vineyard tour via the internet (you may need to be patient as responses can be a bit slow). The price quoted was all inclusive, including the transfer from, and back to, our hotel. Andres our guide was great, very knowledgeable, spoke good English and has a good sense of humour. We visited Viña Cobos and then went on to have the lunch and wine tasting at Ruca Malen. 5 courses of superb food with a different wine for each course. If you like horses, good food and lovely wine then I would recommend this trip