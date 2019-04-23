You Could Win a Trip to Hawaii—if You Buy a New York MetroCard

Apr 23, 2019
Courtesy of Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau
To enter, purchase one of the 250,000 Hawaii-branded MetroCards at eight select subway stations this week.
Your next Hawaiian vacation could be free with the purchase of a subway ticket this week.
If you eyed those $49 fares on Southwest from California to Hawaii enviously from the East Coast, here’s some good news. Starting on Tuesday, April 23, the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau is giving away a six-night Hawaiian getaway to one New Yorker (and a guest). All you have to do is buy a subway ticket.
From now until Tuesday, April 30, MTA subway MetroCard vending machines at eight select stations throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn will be filled with 250,000 Hawaii-branded MetroCards. If you purchase one of these limited-edition MetroCards, visit hawaii.nyc and enter the code printed on the back to enter the contest. This is the first time a MetroCard has been officially used for a giveaway.
You can find the special Hawaii MetroCards at these eight subway stations:
A drawing will be held on Wednesday, May 8, to pick the winner, who will get to choose among Kauai, Oahu, Maui, or the Island of Hawaii as the destination of the seven-day, six-night trip.
If you aren’t able to get your hands on one of the limited Hawaii MetroCards, you’re not completely out of luck. As part of the tourism board’s HIxNY campaign to bring more New Yorkers to Hawaii, several New York–based brands are collaborating on six more giveaways through the rest of the year. In late May, there will be a trip giveaway to Oahu in collaboration with The Governors Ball music festival on Randall’s Island in New York.
In June, the boutique fitness center Barry’s Bootcamp will give away a trip to the Big Island along with a 25-class package to its studios, followed by a Best Made x Molokai giveaway in July. Collaborations between Maui x The Infatuation (August), Kaui x Saturdays NYC (September), and Lanai x Four Seasons Lanai (October) round out the rest of the campaign.
All trips include round-trip coach airfare from a New York–area airport for you and a guest to fly to Hawaii, hotel stays for six nights, a rental car, a gift card to use as spending money, plus various other prizes from the collaborating brand. The contests are all limited to legal U.S. residents 18 years of age or older who reside in the greater New York metropolitan area.
For more information, see the official contest rules.
