You Could Win a Trip to Hawaii—if You Buy a New York MetroCard

If you eyed those $49 fares on Southwest from California to Hawaii enviously from the East Coast, here’s some good news. Starting on Tuesday, April 23, the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau is giving away a six-night Hawaiian getaway to one New Yorker (and a guest). All you have to do is buy a subway ticket.

From now until Tuesday, April 30, MTA subway MetroCard vending machines at eight select stations throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn will be filled with 250,000 Hawaii-branded MetroCards. If you purchase one of these limited-edition MetroCards, visit hawaii.nyc and enter the code printed on the back to enter the contest. This is the first time a MetroCard has been officially used for a giveaway.

You can find the special Hawaii MetroCards at these eight subway stations:

72nd and Amsterdam (1, 2, 3)

86th and Lexington (4, 5, 6)

59th and Columbus (A, B, C, D)

23rd and Eighth (C, E)

14th and Union Square (L, N, Q, R, W, 4, 5, 6)

Broadway and Lafayette at Houston (B, D, F, M)

Fulton Street (A, C, J, Z, 2, 3, 4, 5)

Atlantic Avenue–Barclays Center (B, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5)

A drawing will be held on Wednesday, May 8, to pick the winner, who will get to choose among Kauai, Oahu, Maui, or the Island of Hawaii as the destination of the seven-day, six-night trip.

If you aren’t able to get your hands on one of the limited Hawaii MetroCards, you’re not completely out of luck. As part of the tourism board’s HIxNY campaign to bring more New Yorkers to Hawaii, several New York–based brands are collaborating on six more giveaways through the rest of the year. In late May, there will be a trip giveaway to Oahu in collaboration with The Governors Ball music festival on Randall’s Island in New York.