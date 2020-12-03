You Can Now Travel to Ireland With a Reduced Quarantine

Ireland is the latest country to adopt a new rule for incoming travelers and residents returning from coronavirus hot spots that allows them to quarantine for 5 days instead of 14 if they take a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and procure a negative result.

In line with the European Commission’s guidance regarding COVID-19 travel restrictions, Ireland has identified countries deemed lower risk and higher risk based on data provided by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

European countries that are “green” are lower risk and travelers from those countries do not need to quarantine upon arrival in Ireland. Countries that are “orange,” “red,” or “grey” are deemed higher risk and travelers from those countries must quarantine for 14 days—unless they get tested.

The same testing option applies to all arrivals from non–European Union countries as well. While the majority of Europe remains off-limits for many foreign travelers—including for most Americans—Ireland has allowed travelers from abroad to enter as long as they submitted to a quarantine.

“This [14-day] period of restricted movement can end if you receive a negative result of a PCR test that has been taken a minimum of five days after your arrival in Ireland. You should wait for your negative test result to be returned before ending the period of restricted movements,” the Irish government stated in an update to its COVID-19 travel policy, which went into effect on November 29.