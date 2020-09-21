Sep 21, 2020
Germany maintains a list of countries—and even specific counties and regions within countries—that it deems as “international risk areas.”
A confusing patchwork of intra-European travel restrictions has led the European Commission to propose a more coordinated approach.
As residents of many countries (including the United States) remain banned from traveling to much of Europe, travel within Europe has not proven to be much easier in many instances.
Travelers coming from the United Kingdom can enter France without restrictions, but those going in the opposite direction have to quarantine for 14 days. Those heading to Germany from regions within certain European countries must quarantine until they provide negative COVID-19 test results. Travelers to Italy coming from EU countries must fill out a health form, unless they’re coming from Croatia, Greece, Malta, or Spain (then they must provide proof of a negative test). It goes on and on.
The patchwork of rules and regulations for travel within Europe is dizzying and has only become more so as European countries continue to relax and tighten their border controls on a country-by-country (and even sometimes province-by-province or regional) basis in response to surges and declines of coronavirus cases.
The resulting confusion and chaos are precisely what the European Commission and the European travel industry want to end by proposing a more unified approach.
In early September, the European Commission adopted a proposal that recommends a coordinated response to travel within Europe during the pandemic. Because it’s just a recommendation, independent countries can continue to do as they please, but the hope is that some uniformity will emerge.
The European Commission has estabished a set of criteria that countries should follow to determine how and whether to restrict arrivals. They include:
As countries furnish their coronavirus data, the ECDC would be able to produce a color-coded map that will allow for more informed and consistent decisions about travel restrictions across Europe.
Each week, ECDC should publish an updated version of the map, the European Commission advised. Countries would then be able to implement either a quarantine or a mandatory COVID-19 test for travelers coming from countries coded as red or gray.
However, the European Commission recommends testing over quarantines.
“Wherever possible, the possibility to undergo tests for COVID-19 infection instead of quarantine should be the preferred option,” the European Commission stated.
Whether and when European countries will adopt the coordinated response proposed by the European Commission remains unclear. But in a September 8 manifesto, Europe’s travel and tourism sector urged European leaders to act swiftly on the matter.
“We call on national governments to urgently approve the European Commission’s proposal,” stated the European Tourism Manifesto alliance, a group of 60 public and private travel and tourism organizations in Europe.
The group said that hotel occupancy rates in Europe were 26.5 percent in July 2020, a 66.4 percent drop compared to July 2019. Europe’s leading tourism destinations, such as France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands saw just 40 percent of 2019’s volumes for intra-European travel.
“While many Europeans were keen to travel again during the summer, the inconsistent and ever-changing border restrictions along with confusion about quarantine and test requirements, caused frustration for both businesses and travelers,” the manifesto stated.
The group’s hope is to see a more uniform response to intra-Europe travel that could repair some of the severe damages to Europe’s travel and tourism industry.
It is also hoping to encourage actions that would ultimately see transatlantic travel return soon.
“International coordination to re-establish transatlantic travel would provide a vital boost to the travel and tourism sector,” the European Tourism Manifesto alliance stated.
Until European countries decide whether to unilaterally adopt the new measures, the existing situation for intra-European travel is a bit of an ever-evolving puzzle. Here is a brief summary of how some countries are approaching it as of September 21:
This is far from an exhaustive list, but it serves as an example of just how different all the rules and regulations are within Europe. It remains vital that travelers crossing borders within Europe are up to date on the latest coronavirus-related travel restrictions as they are constantly changing.
