You Can Now See French Artist JR’s Newest, Enormous Mural at SFMoMA–and It’s Free

May 24, 2019
French artist JR’s “The Chronicles of San Francisco” depicts more than 1,200 people from around the city.
JR was intrigued by the contradiction between San Francisco’s vibrant, robust culture and the issues that it faces. His new digital mural, “The Chronicles of San Francisco”, captures all of the city’s intricacies.
French artist JR spent much of his adolescence using graffiti to make his mark on Paris. These days, the New York–based artist is using his camera to give voices to people around the world and bring their stories to life. His latest project comes in the form of an urban, digital mural portrait titled The Chronicles of San Francisco, now on display in the Roberts Family Gallery, a free, public space at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.California governor Gavin Newsom, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, Golden State Warriors basketball player Draymond Green, and New Zealand–born marathon open water swimmer Kim Chambers. There are also dancers, street performers, someone dressed up as Frida Kahlo, war veterans, activists, a day-old baby and expectant mothers, immigrants and children of immigrants, twins, homeless people, drag queens, police officers and firefighters, tech gurus, people reminiscent of what the city used to be and others hopeful for San Francisco’s future–and, yes, a unicorn. A number of the city’s landmarks are also included in the mural, such as the Golden Gate Bridge, Castro Theatre, and Salesforce Tower.
