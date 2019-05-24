You Can Now See French Artist JR’s Newest, Enormous Mural at SFMoMA–and It’s Free

French artist JR spent much of his adolescence using graffiti to make his mark on Paris. These days, the New York–based artist is using his camera to give voices to people around the world and bring their stories to life. His latest project comes in the form of an urban, digital mural portrait titled The Chronicles of San Francisco, now on display in the Roberts Family Gallery, a free, public space at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

Camille Pajot, Courtesy of JR-art.net JR and his production team filmed and recorded volunteer subjects in 22 locations throughout San Francisco.

Photo by Brooke Vaughan The mural will be on display in the Roberts Family Gallery through April 27, 2020.

Marc Azoulay, Courtesy of JR-art.net The videos were filmed in front of a green screen in JR's mobile studio. He instructed people to pose how they wanted to be represented.

Marc Azoulay, Courtesy of JR-art.net The individuals had free reign to decide what they wanted to talk about during the recording.