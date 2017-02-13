Working Remotely Is Now Easier Than Ever

If you’ve ever thought about living abroad but are unsure about committing fully to expat life, a remote worker program is just the thing you need. These options let you sign up for a month to a year of living abroad (or anything in between), with your housing, itinerary, and Wi-Fi covered. It’s all the adventure of moving to another country without the complications.

1. Remote Year

How it Works: This unique program places participants on a world tour with other digital nomads, all of whom must be able to spend either four or 12 months working remotely around the world.

Locations: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Marrakech, Morocco; Cape Town, South Africa . . . the list goes on.

What it Costs: $5,000 up front, plus $2,000 per month.

What it Covers: Transportation between cities, a private bedroom in an apartment or hotel, a 24-hour coworking space with fast Internet access, plus networking and social events.

2. Roam

How it Works: Workers can dig deeper into a city by hopping around Roam’s network of smartly designed coliving spaces. Reservations are first-come, first-served, and the program prefers that participants spend at least one month in each destination, though week-long reservations are an option.

Locations: Miami, Tokyo, San Francisco, and Ubud, Bali, for now. London and New York City coming soon.

What it Costs: Starting from $500 per week ($1,800 per month), pay as you go.

What it Covers: A private bedroom and bath with laundry facilities, a shared office space with “battle-tested” Wi-Fi, and a chef’s kitchen to inspire bonding.

3. The Remote Experience

How it Works: Spend four months at a time exploring different corners of the world. Monthly hangouts and excursions help you make friends, while local ambassadors point the way to cool offerings in each city.

Locations: Megalopolises include Santiago and Buenos Aires, as well as Chiang Mai, Mexico City, and Medellín.

What it Costs: Starting from $2,000 per month.

What it Covers: A private bedroom in a one- to four-bedroom apartment or villa, office space and utilities, group events and excursions, and travel and medical insurance.

4. Remote Way

How it Works: Remote Way brings 36 people together to work remotely in their existing jobs and spend one month at a time in destinations around the world. Applicants choose from plans that range from two to eight months and cover one to four continents.

Locations: Galavant through South America (from Colombia to Chile), Europe and Africa (from Morocco to Croatia), Southeast Asia (including Vietnam and Indonesia), or—as part of the global plan—all four.

What it Costs:$3,000 per month for the two and three-month plans; $2,400 monthly for the eight-month plan. (Couples get a discount of 25%.)

What it Covers: A private room, a workspace with speedy Wi-Fi, travel between destinations, and activities and courses at each destination (such as surf lessons, coffee plantation tours, language lessons, and more).



This article originally appeared online in January 2017; it was updated on May 5, 2018, to include current information.



