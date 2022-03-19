10 Trips Inspired by History-Making Women

Aretha Franklin may have been born in Memphis, but the Queen of Soul left an indelible mark on Detroit, the city she called home for decades before passing in 2018. Her legacy is not only as a songstress like none other but also as a civil rights activist. She was vocal in the movement and honored as a supporter who worked both in the spotlight and behind the scenes. One example: She teamed up with Harry Belafonte for an 11-city tour but took no payment for it; instead she donated her proceeds to the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., so he could pay his staff.

All around Detroit are spots that tell the Franklin story. Start your journey at the New Bethel Baptist Church, which was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places. Aretha’s father, the Reverend C.L. Franklin, was the church’s pastor for more than 30 years, and it’s where she fine-tuned her voice and saw activism in action. Her father was a friend of MLK Jr. and other civil rights leaders and organized the 1963 March to Freedom in Detroit. Another church to see is the beautiful, 6,000-seat Greater Grace Temple, where her three-hour funeral service was held.

Next, walk down music’s memory lane. Make a stop at the Fox Theatre for two reasons: Franklin performed there—and it’s a landmark, one of the few original venues built by film legend William Fox in the 1920s that still stands. Then imagine it’s February 16, 1968; the singer had just won two Grammys, several of her songs and albums were topping the charts, and all eyes and ears were turning toward her. In the midst of that success, she came home to Detroit to perform at Cobo Hall (now called Huntington Place), where she let loose like only she could, to the delight of 12,000 fans, including MLK Jr., who presented her with an award for her service, and Detroit’s mayor, who declared the day to be Aretha Franklin Day. There are more music memories at United Sound Systems Recording Studios where Franklin recorded hits, including “Who’s Zoomin’ Who?” and “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.” Greats like Miles Davis, Charlie Parker, and John Lee Hooker also recorded in this famous building.

Aretha’s final resting spot is at the Woodlawn Cemetery, noted for its ancient Greek, Egyptian, and Roman constructions. She is buried there with her two sisters and father and another fellow civil-rights icon, Rosa Parks. Days after Franklin passed, Detroit’s Chene Park Amphitheatre was renamed The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. It is said that the outdoor riverfront venue was one of her favorite places to take in a show in town. Check the calendar to take one in for yourself, then settle in by the water to contemplate Franklin’s musical and cultural impact. —Sheryl Nance-Nash