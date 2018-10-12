Why Your Winter Cycling Trip Should Be in Tucson

It’s not just the winding trails and desert vistas that make this an ideal winter cycling destination.

Looking for a warm weather spot to cycle this winter? No need to follow the professional teams to Mallorca or southern Spain. Tucson, Arizona, also boasts January temps in the 70s, and the cactus-covered mountains that surround the city offer hundreds of miles of curved two-lane roads and swooping singletrack trail. What’s more, for post-ride dining, the food in this UNESCO City of Gastronomy—designated in 2015 and the first in the United States—rivals that of those European destinations. Tucson’s restaurants serve the kind of creative, locally sourced cuisine that famished riders crave. Add in the area’s abundance of cultural diversion for post-ride recreation, and you’ll see why many bicycle travel companies offer annual itineraries to this standout southwestern city. Courtesy of Shutterstock.com Saguaro National Park East contains routes for bikers of all types. Ride At Tucson’s northeast corner, Mount Lemmon is a dream ride for many serious road cyclists and has long been a training destination for Tour de France racers who need sustained two- to four-hour climbs at a 5 to 6 percent grade. A winding, 20-mile road rises 5,500 feet from the rocky cactus desert to a University of Arizona astronomical observatory surrounded by ponderosa pines. The reward for conquering that grind is a gripping 30-minute descent.

One of the best things about riding hard for hours a day is recovering those burned calories. The menu at Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails, owned by James Beard Award–winner Janos Wilder, is great at showcasing some of the heritage ingredients that contributed to Tucson's UNESCO City of Gastronomy designation, like spicy peruana beans, heirloom carrots, roasted Anaheim chilies, and Pasilla chilies. At Café Poca Cosa, an upscale take on chef-owner Suzana Davila's native Mexican cuisine, the menu changes daily, but ordering the Plato Poca Cosa—a chef's selection of one beef, one chicken, and one vegetarian entrée—is the best plan anyhow. For brunch, fuel up at the hip, farm-to-table Welcome Diner—go for the Three Sisters Burrito, which is stuffed with tempura-battered squash, local tepary beans, roasted corn, and smoked pecan "cheese," or try one of the three signature chicken biscuit sandwiches. Courtesy of Shutterstock.com Cap off the day by watching the sunset at one of Tucson's historic landmarks, like Mission San Xavier del Bac. Relax Tucson was officially founded by the Spanish in 1775, but the region has been inhabited for thousands of years, which means there is plenty to explore once you've dismounted from the bike. After your recovery massage or a quick dip in the pool, hop in the car and head out to the restored mission church of San Xavier del Bac, on the Tohono O'odham Nation San Xavier Indian Reservation. Founded in 1692, the Tucson landmark still ministers to the local population today. Sample the spicy red or green chili and beef that Tohono O'odham women grill over mesquite fires around the church. If you didn't stop at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum on the Gates Pass ride, by all means head out for a visit once you get back. Set on a hillside west of Tucson, the 98-acre natural history museum features 1,200 different species of cactus and other plants and 230 animal species. Docents are only too happy to trot out tortoises, tarantulas, hawks, and more for an arm's-length look.

