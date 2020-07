How E-Bikes Are Changing the Way We Travel

I almost hesitated when I got the chance to try my first electric-assist bike on a tour of Monterey Bay. The whipping wind, the hilly central California countryside, the need to keep up with a group on a longer bike ride than I’d taken in months—it was all daunting. Ultimately, my curiosity won out, and as I turned into a headwind that came off Spanish Bay, I quickly discovered the technology’s allure. As I pedaled hard, my bike—a Turbo Como 2.0 from Specialized—gave back in equal measure. The harder I worked, the harder the motor worked, and I zipped forward with an ease I could get used to. I let out an elated whoop, laughing like a kid conquering two wheels for the first time.

Electric-assist bicycles have been popular in Europe for about 10 years, according to Dominik Greyer, Specialized’s product manager for the Turbo, and in 2017, more than 2.3 million e-bikes were sold on the continent. Until recently, however, electric bikes were relatively unheard of in the United States and looked down on by local hard-core cyclists.

Courtesy of DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co. E-bikes allow people of different experience levels to enjoy rides together.

“I call it a game-changer for so many people.”

Even among those who had heard the phrase “e-assist,” the concept was prone to misunderstanding. Despite the fact that the bikes use a battery-powered motor that’s only activated by pedaling, people pictured noisy throttles and gasoline engines. “It was seen as not really biking,” says Tania Burke, president of the cycling outfitter Trek Travel . “But it’s not like a moped. You have to pedal. [The motor] is just there to assist you.”E-bikes have finally started shedding their stigma in the United States, and in 2018 they’re poised to change the way you travel here. Greyer notes that, although the bikes were designed with the 35 and over crowd in mind, they are now also making headway with a young generation of riders who embrace technology. Sales are soaring: Specialized is seeing a 90 percent increase over last year.Why the sudden love affair with pedal-assist bicycles?The appeal lies in their ability to level the playing field. They let couples, friends, and family who have different fitness and experience levels travel together. They give people just enough boost to try routes otherwise outside their comfort zones. And because riders don’t tire as quickly, they stay in the saddle longer.