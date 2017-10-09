Why You Should Slow Down on Your Next Safari

When you’re on safari in Africa—with its unpredictable, untouched landscapes—it’s only natural to want to take full advantage of every minute. That’s why over-packed schedules are the norm, especially for first timers, who tend to hop from camp to camp every two or three nights. But travelers looking for a deeper experience should consider making fewer stops, staying longer at each place.

“If a traveler moves camp every two nights, they are spending up to 50 percent of their time driving and often flying long distances to the next destination,” says Nick Bay, the Seattle-based founder of Your Private Africa, which creates custom-designed safari itineraries. “Long stays at certain safari camps are fantastic, especially for the experienced Africa traveler who isn’t rushing to see the big five, but is able to sit back and let the safari transpire as it’s meant to.”

Botswana is an ideal destination for four-, five-, or even seven-night camp stays, adds Bay. The country’s diverse terrain, which ranges from sandy deserts to delta waterways, affords visitors a wide variety of activities: game drives, bush walks with local tribes, boat and mokoro canoe excursions, helicopter and hot-air balloon flights, and horseback rides. Some places might even cut you a deal during the off-peak “green season,” (November through April), when it’s common to see incentives such as seven nights for the price of five.