The Best of Botswana

Botswana is a stable and prosperous African country. Thirty-eight percent of the country's land has been set aside for conservation. Ride in a mokoro in Chobe National Park to view hippos, crocodiles, and elephants up close. Spend a night sleeping under the stars in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve. Learn basket weaving from the Wayeyi people in the Okavango Delta. These are the unique ways travelers can connect with Botswana's people and wildlife.