Why You Should Go to San Francisco This Winter

While San Francisco’s weather is typically somewhere between cool and rainy throughout the months of January and February, travelers shouldn’t overlook a weekend getaway there this winter just because of the drizzle. From annual events like the Chinese New Year Parade and the Noise Pop Music & Arts Festival to exciting new hotel and restaurant openings, there’s plenty to experience across the city (and in the East Bay, too) over the next few months.

Courtesy of shutterstock.com The Chinese New Year Parade takes place in San Francisco on February 23 this year.

Celebrate Chinese New Year

The festivities for the Year of the Pig kick off in San Francisco in early February with the Chinese New Year Flower Market Fair, where you can shop for fresh fruit, candies, and flowers and also watch traditional Chinese acrobats and folk dancers perform. The monthlong celebration culminates with the Chinese New Year Parade in the city’s Chinatown—the oldest one in North America—on Saturday, February 23, 2019. The parade is free to attend, but tickets can be bought for bleacher sections along Kearny Street and Post Street. $35, chineseparade.com

Try Cowgirl Creamery’s first new cheese in nearly a decade

In late January, the Bay Area’s beloved Cowgirl Creamery introduced its first new cheese since 2011. Hop Along, a semi-firm, aged, pressed cheese, joins the dairy’s roster alongside crowd favorites like Mount Tam and Red Hawk. For now, you can find the new cheese at the Cowgirl Creamery Cheese Shop in San Francisco’s Ferry Building, as well as local stores including Bi-Rite Market and Market Hall Foods. The rest of the country will have to wait for this spring, when national distribution starts. One Embarcadero, No. 17, cowgirlcreamery.com

Courtesy of The Laurel Inn Cozy up in front of the terrazzo fireplace at the newly redone Laureate Bar.

Sip cocktails at the Laureate Bar & Lounge

After finishing a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2017, The Laurel Inn, a Joie de Vivre hotel in Pacific Heights, turned its attention to updating its cocktail bar and lounge. After a full rebranding, Laureate opened in August 2018 with mid-century modern interiors designed by San Francisco’s RPM Studio to match the hotel’s historic 1950s facade. The relaxed, living-room-like vibe is still there, but the menu has been completely redone to be more cocktail-forward and the decor has been replaced with cozy pink, yellow, and deep red velvet couches. The terrazzo fireplace at the center of it all makes it the ideal place to enjoy a drink—or two—on a rainy night. 444 Presidio Avenue, jdvhotels.com

Go to the Noise Pop Music & Arts Festival

Now in its 27th year, this annual indie music, arts, and film festival takes place from February 25 to March 3 at venues throughout the Bay Area, from Oakland’s historic Fox Theater to San Francisco’s intimate Bottom of the Hill. Among the 2019 headliners are Beirut, Princess Nokia, and Bob Mould. You can buy tickets for individuals shows, or purchase a badge that gets you into all events for $199. noisepop.com

Courtesy of Hotel Emblem A deluxe queen room at the new Hotel Emblem.