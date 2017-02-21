Why You Need to Visit Mongolia This Year

The head monk of Mongolia’s oldest monastery, who will be joining a trip with Nomadic Expeditions this summer, offers a history lesson—and a few pearls of wisdom.

The untouched landscapes and glimpses of nomadic life are reason enough to want to visit Mongolia. But there’s a unique itinerary from Nomadic Expeditions this summer that could inspire you to put the country at the top of your travel checklist. Mongolia: Spiritual and Cultural Awakening is a rare look at the country’s Buddhist roots, thanks to an illustrious pair of hosts: Tibet House founder and renowned scholar Robert Thurman, the first Westerner to be ordained as a monk by the Dalai Lama, and Mongolia-born Baasan Lama, the head abbot of Erdene Zuu, Mongolia’s oldest monastery. On a two-week itinerary that will include central Mongolia and the Gobi Desert, the group will also stop at Erdene Zuu to meet Baasan Lama; they’ll also take part in guided meditations with him at his own hilltop retreat. We asked Baasan Lama to give us a backgrounder on his country’s complex relationship with Buddhism and to share his thoughts on the importance of compassion during even the most tumultuous times.



This interview was translated in part by Jalsa Urubshurow, founder of Nomadic Expeditions.



What makes Mongolia such a unique place to visit?

Mongolia is beautiful and untouched. I’ve traveled the world and haven’t found a place that feels more wild and spiritual. A lot of other countries are cutting down trees and killing animals and insects. That isn’t happening as fast in Mongolia.

What should we know about Buddhism in Mongolia?

Mongolia has been a democratic country since 1990, so everyone can practice religion freely now. But during our 70-year socialist period, many monks were imprisoned or killed, and others hid or fled the country. A lot of people buried their Buddha statues, often in places like outhouses where nobody would go looking for them. Before communism, there were 100,000 monks and 2,000 monasteries. Today, there are around 3,000 monks and 250 monasteries. Wow—what was it like before 1990? Did you have any family members who were monks?

I was born and raised near Erdene Zuu monastery, which was a museum because Buddhism was forbidden back then. My grandfather was a monk, and I remember when I was a child he had a secret room underground where he kept Buddhist sutras and thangkas. At midnight he’d go down there to pray and meditate. When did you decide to become a monk?

It was when I visited Erdene Zuu for the first time, when I was 10 years old. I felt I was in a place that was really familiar. I felt at home there. I eventually became a monk in 1991, one year after the fall of communism. At that time, many of the older monks who lived under communist rule had already passed away. These days, you still see mostly younger monks. I became the head abbot of Erdene Zuu 10 years ago when I turned 30.

